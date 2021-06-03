Bangladesh targets 5.3% inflation in FY22

The inflation target was set out in the proposed budget for FY22 tabled by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in parliament on Thursday.

The inflation rate, a key economic indicator, was capped at 5.4 percent in the current fiscal year.

However, the index crept past the target in April this year when it rose to 5.57 percent, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The government has unveiled a Tk 6.04 trillion national budget for FY22 in a bid to pull the economy out of the pandemic-induced blues.

Continuing with the theme of safeguarding lives and livelihoods amid the pandemic, the latest budget, 17.4 percent of the GDP, is about 12 percent higher than the revised outlay for the year to June 30.