Awami League hails second pandemic-time budget as ‘inclusive, realistic’

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled the budget worth over Tk 6 trillion to set Bangladesh on the path to economic recovery while protecting lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.

“With the assurance of inclusiveness, it is a realistic budget in this time of crisis,” said Obaidul Quader, the ruling party’s general secretary, after coming out of parliament following the presentation of the budget.

Members of the Awami League and its affiliates marched in procession on the streets around their headquarters on the Bangabandhu Avenue to celebrate the annual outlay.

Bangladesh Chhatra League activists rallied at the Raju Memorial Sculpture after marching on the Dhaka University campus.