Government plans to introduce universal pension scheme

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jun 2019 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 06:42 PM BdST

The government has planned to introduce a universal pension scheme, through which private sector employees may reap benefits.

“A 'Universal Pension Authority' will be formed soon for gradual introduction of the universal pension for everyone, including all employed in formal and informal sectors of the economy,” Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in parliament on Thursday.

The government also plans to bring all pensioners under its pension payment process—Electronic Fund Transfer or EFT— so that pensioners can receive their funds without any hassle.

Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith in his budget speech in FY2018-19 had also mentioned that the government planned to introduce a pension scheme for the private sector employees.

