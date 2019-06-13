Budget brings more people under social safety net

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jun 2019 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 05:51 PM BdST

The proposed budget for fiscal 2019-20 has brought more people under the social safety net as pledged by the ruling party in the pre-election manifesto.

The Awami League’s manifesto in 2018 said the budget allocation in this sector will be doubled in the next five years.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed Tk 743.67 billion in the sector, which is 14.21 percent of total budget and 2.58 percent of GDP in FY2019-20.

In the revised budget of FY2018-19, the allocation was Tk. 644.04 billion.

The finance minister presented a set of proposals to widen the remit of social safety net programmes in FY2019-20.

Those include state honorarium for the valiant freedom fighters to be increased from Tk 10,000 to Tk 12,000; the number of recipients of adult allowances to be increased from 4 million to 4.4 million; the number of recipients of allowances for widows and victims of domestic violence to be increased to 1.7 million from 1.4 million.

The number of beneficiaries of allowances for all insolvent persons with disabilities will be increased from one million to 1.54 million. The number of recipients of stipends for disabled students will be increased to 100,000 from 90,000.

The rate of stipends to be increased from Tk 700 to Tk 750 for primary students, from Tk 750 to Tk 800 for secondary students, and from Tk 850 to Tk 900 for higher secondary students.

To bring all third gender people under the net, the number of beneficiaries of Third Gender Livelihood Development programmes to be increased to 6,000; additional 20,000 beneficiaries from the gypsies and disadvantaged communities to be included in the current list of 64,000 persons.

The number of beneficiaries of the financial assistance programme for patients suffering from cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, paralysed due to stroke and congenital heart diseases will be increased from 15,000 to 30,000.

The number of beneficiaries of livelihood development programmes for tea-garden workers to be increased from 40,000 to 50,000.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan need to improve fielding against India: Sarfaraz
Border backs Aussie to keep building World Cup momentum
Australia beat Pakistan
ICC defends no reserve day

More stories

Smartphones and tabs are on display at a stall on the first day of a three-day smartphone and tab exhibition that began on Thursday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Smartphones to get costlier

Tax-free income limit, corporate tax unchanged

Tk 5.23tn budget unveiled

PM’s rare move

Bangladesh targets 8.2% economic growth in new fiscal year

Budget won’t raise prices: Kamal

2pc incentive on inward remittance

15% tax on stock dividend

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.