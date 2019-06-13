Budget brings more people under social safety net

The Awami League’s manifesto in 2018 said the budget allocation in this sector will be doubled in the next five years.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed Tk 743.67 billion in the sector, which is 14.21 percent of total budget and 2.58 percent of GDP in FY2019-20.

In the revised budget of FY2018-19, the allocation was Tk. 644.04 billion.

The finance minister presented a set of proposals to widen the remit of social safety net programmes in FY2019-20.

Those include state honorarium for the valiant freedom fighters to be increased from Tk 10,000 to Tk 12,000; the number of recipients of adult allowances to be increased from 4 million to 4.4 million; the number of recipients of allowances for widows and victims of domestic violence to be increased to 1.7 million from 1.4 million.

The number of beneficiaries of allowances for all insolvent persons with disabilities will be increased from one million to 1.54 million. The number of recipients of stipends for disabled students will be increased to 100,000 from 90,000.

The rate of stipends to be increased from Tk 700 to Tk 750 for primary students, from Tk 750 to Tk 800 for secondary students, and from Tk 850 to Tk 900 for higher secondary students.

To bring all third gender people under the net, the number of beneficiaries of Third Gender Livelihood Development programmes to be increased to 6,000; additional 20,000 beneficiaries from the gypsies and disadvantaged communities to be included in the current list of 64,000 persons.

The number of beneficiaries of the financial assistance programme for patients suffering from cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, paralysed due to stroke and congenital heart diseases will be increased from 15,000 to 30,000.

The number of beneficiaries of livelihood development programmes for tea-garden workers to be increased from 40,000 to 50,000.