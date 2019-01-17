PM Hasina warns officials against corruption
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 03:49 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the government officials to take steps to eradicate corruption, a setback to the government’s effort to achieve 10 percent economic growth.
The prime minister issued the tough warning at a meeting with the officials of the public administration ministry on Thursday.
“The government has increased wages, allowances, and other benefits for officials so that they are not engaged in corruption,” she said reiterating his government’s tough stance on graft.
The prime minister formed the new cabinet after she was sworn in on Jan 7.
In the next five years, the government wants to accelerate economic growth to 10 percent. In fiscal 2017-2018, Bangladesh achieved 7.86 percent economic growth, exceeding the target of 7.4 percent.
“We can attain the target we have set. That's why, good governance is needed. We need to make a corruption-free administration,” Hasina said.
“The specific directives must reach the administrations at the grassroots level that tough action will be taken if anyone commits corruption.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- Police recover female ridesharing driver’s stolen moped, arrest thief
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- UK PM May to seek Brexit consensus after winning confidence vote
- White House considering Indra Nooyi to head World Bank
- Bangladesh telecom regulator moves to keep market competitive
- College girl killed in Chattogram after being run over by a covered van