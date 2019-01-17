Home > budget 2016-17

PM Hasina warns officials against corruption

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jan 2019 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 03:49 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the government officials to take steps to eradicate corruption, a setback to the government’s effort to achieve 10 percent economic growth.

The prime minister issued the tough warning at a meeting with the officials of the public administration ministry on Thursday.

“The government has increased wages, allowances, and other benefits for officials so that they are not engaged in corruption,” she said reiterating his government’s tough stance on graft.

“If corruption takes place, necessary actions will follow immediately.”

The prime minister formed the new cabinet after she was sworn in on Jan 7.

In the next five years, the government wants to accelerate economic growth to 10 percent. In fiscal 2017-2018, Bangladesh achieved 7.86 percent economic growth, exceeding the target of 7.4 percent.

“We can attain the target we have set. That's why, good governance is needed. We need to make a corruption-free administration,” Hasina said.

“The specific directives must reach the administrations at the grassroots level that tough action will be taken if anyone commits corruption.”

