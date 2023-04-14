    বাংলা

    Four of a family burnt in Dhaka car fire

    The car caught fire while it was stuck in a traffic jam at Shantinagar

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 April 2023, 08:29 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 08:29 PM

    A car caught fire while it was stuck in traffic at Shantinagar in Dhaka, leaving four members of a family burnt. 

    Police said the fire started reportedly from the gas cylinder of the car around 9pm on Thursday. 

    The injured are Masum Parvez, 42, a car trader, his wife Sakhina Akter Kajol, 38, their son Nafiz Parvez Azan, 13, and daughter Jannatul Ferdous Esha, 10. 

    They were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. 

    SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon at the institute, said Masum suffered burns on eight percent of his body, Kajol five percent, Nafiz six percent and Jannatul eight percent. 

    Rafiqul Islam, sub-inspector at Shahjahanpur Police Station, said the car was on the street outside Fortune Market during the incident. “We initially found out that the fire originated from the gas cylinder of the car.” 

    Masum’s brother Masud Parvez said the family from the DIT Project area of Badda were on their way to shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr.

