Four of a family burnt in Dhaka car fire

A car caught fire while it was stuck in traffic at Shantinagar in Dhaka, leaving four members of a family burnt.

Police said the fire started reportedly from the gas cylinder of the car around 9pm on Thursday.

The injured are Masum Parvez, 42, a car trader, his wife Sakhina Akter Kajol, 38, their son Nafiz Parvez Azan, 13, and daughter Jannatul Ferdous Esha, 10.