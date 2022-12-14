    বাংলা

    Fire guts two oil tankers at Dhaka airport

    Emergency workers put out the flames in less than an hour, but the cause of the fire was not clear

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 08:46 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 08:46 AM

    A fire has gutted two oil tankers at the construction site of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal in Dhaka.

    The incident was reported around 10:12 am on Wednesday, according to Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Dhaka Zone-3.

    Four firefighting units subsequently rushed to the scene and put out the flames around 10:52 am, using foam and other equipment.

    A preliminary investigation suggested that it was an accidental fire, but its cause was not immediately clear, Shafiqul said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two friends were headed to DU to watch the World Cup. A speeding covered van ended their lives
    Two friends were headed to watch the World Cup. A speeding covered van ended their lives
    Md Zakir Hossain, 35, and Jon Biswas, 37, lived together in Mohammadpur and worked as technicians at a dental lab
    Man dies as thick fog leads to pickup crash in Madaripur
    Pickup driver dies in Madaripur accident
    He lost control of the pickup amid dense fog and crashed into a tree on the Dhaka-Barishal highway
    Bangladesh pays homage to martyred intellectuals
    Nation pays homage to martyred intellectuals
    President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid them tribute at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial
    Bangladesh remembering the sharpest of its minds Pakistanis executed in 1971 war
    Bangladesh paying homage to its best minds
    They were systematically rounded up from their homes in the middle of the night and executed en masse

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher