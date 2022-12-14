Fire guts two oil tankers at Dhaka airport

Md Zakir Hossain, 35, and Jon Biswas, 37, lived together in Mohammadpur and worked as technicians at a dental lab
A fire has gutted two oil tankers at the construction site of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal in Dhaka.
The incident was reported around 10:12 am on Wednesday, according to Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Dhaka Zone-3.
Four firefighting units subsequently rushed to the scene and put out the flames around 10:52 am, using foam and other equipment.
A preliminary investigation suggested that it was an accidental fire, but its cause was not immediately clear, Shafiqul said.