    বাংলা

    Afsarul Ameen, a lawmaker from Chattogram, dies at 76

    The former minister had been battling cancer for the last three years, according to his aide

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 2 June 2023, 12:00 PM
    Updated : 2 June 2023, 12:00 PM

    Dr Md Afsarul Ameen, a member of parliament from Chattogram-10 and a former minister, has died in hospital care at the age of 76.

    Ameen passed away in Dhaka's Square Hospital at 3:55 pm on Friday, according to his aide, Delowar Hossain.

    He had been diagnosed with cancer three years ago and had sought treatment both at home and abroad, said Delowar. However, his condition had deteriorated in the last few days, he added.

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    Chattogram court jails JMB leader Ershad for 20 years in explosives case
    JMB leader Ershad jailed for 20 years
    He was the chief of JMB’s Chattogram district unit, according to the police
    Bypoll for Farooque's Dhaka seat to be held on Jul 17
    Dhaka-17 bypoll to be held on Jul 17
    This will be the first time ballot papers are used in a parliamentary by-election since the current Election Commission took office
    Metro rail starts operating from 8 am to 8 pm, with no service on Friday
    New metro rail schedule comes into effect
    The hours between 8 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 6 pm have been marked as 'peak hours'
    Turmoil strikes Monipur School again as allegations of misappropriating funds surface
    Monipur School struck by turmoil again
    Parents and teachers allege the huge amount of funds the institution generates is at the centre of a dispute over its control

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan