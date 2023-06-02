Afsarul Ameen, a lawmaker from Chattogram, dies at 76

He was the chief of JMB’s Chattogram district unit, according to the police
Dr Md Afsarul Ameen, a member of parliament from Chattogram-10 and a former minister, has died in hospital care at the age of 76.
Ameen passed away in Dhaka's Square Hospital at 3:55 pm on Friday, according to his aide, Delowar Hossain.
He had been diagnosed with cancer three years ago and had sought treatment both at home and abroad, said Delowar. However, his condition had deteriorated in the last few days, he added.
