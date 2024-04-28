Two members of the KNF killed during military raid in Ruma: ISPR

Three weapons, a large amount of ammunition, walkie-talkies and other equipment were recovered from the scene

Two members of the armed hill Kuki-Chin National Front group have been killed by a military raid in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, or ISPR.

“The army has shot and killed two armed criminals belonging to the Kuki-Chin National Front in the remote Baklai Para area of Ruma Upazila on Sunday,” said ISPR Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan in a statement to the media.

In addition, three weapons, a large amount of ammunition, walkie-talkies and other equipment were recovered from the scene.

The dead could not be immediately identified.

Locals from the Baklai Para area in Remakringprangsa Union’s Ward No. 6 had previously reported that two bodies with bullet wounds were lying in the jungle next to the Thanchi-Likri road.

Locals said they had heard loud sounds of gunfire in the area from Saturday night to Sunday morning and later found the bodies. They then reported them to the police.

Though the scene falls under the jurisdiction of Ruma Police Station, it was easier to get to it from Thanchi, according to Md Jashim Uddin, chief of the local police station.

Additional details of the incident will be available at a later time, he said.

On Apr 2, armed robbers looted the Sonali Bank in Ruma Upazila. The robbers also took 10 weapons from the police and four from the Ansar. They also kidnapped the bank’s manager Nezam Uddin. Two days later, he was released in a hilly area in Ruma.

The day after the robbery, armed men attacked and looted branches of the Sonali and Bangladesh Krishi Bank in broad daylight.

Law enforcers later said they believed the KNF were involved in the attacks.

A joint force consisting of the army, BGB, RAB and police are conducting a joint operation against criminals in Ruma and Thanchi to recover the looted weapons and money. The army is coordinating the operation.

The joint forces have arrested 78 people, including 22 women, from different areas.