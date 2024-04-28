The BMD issues another 3-day warning as heatwave continues to bake Bangladesh

Parts of the country have been experiencing a heatwave since Mar 31, making it the longest spate of such weather on record

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued another 72-hour heat alert as Bangladesh boils in mild to very severe heatwaves across the country.

In its warning on Sunday, the BMD said the heatwave will continue for the next three days.

The high humidity may make the weather more uncomfortable, the BMD warned.

April is usually one of Bangladesh’s hottest months, but the weather has been particularly scalding this year since it started. The rising temperatures align with the trend in recent years.

When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heat wave. A moderate heat wave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.

More to follow