    At least 2 dead as bus crushes small passenger vehicle on Mirpur Beribadh Road in Dhaka

    The accident occurs on Mirpur Beribadh Road

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2022, 04:36 PM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 04:36 PM

    A bus has crushed a small passenger vehicle, locally called Leguna, killing at least two people and injuring nine others on Mirpur Beribadh Road in Dhaka.

    The Tongi-bound bus of Kironmala transport company hit the Mirpur-bound Leguna at Nababer Bagh in Shah Ali around 2pm on Sunday, police said.

    The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation.

    All the victims were on the Leguna, said ASM Mahatab Uddin, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Mirpur Division.

    "We’ve received news of two deaths so far while many of the injured are in critical condition,” he said.

    One of the victims, ‘Rubel’, 45, died while undergoing treatment after two of them were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    The other dead victim was a student of Dhaka Commerce College, Mahtab said. He could not confirm the name but said it could be “Zubair”. He died at Suhrawardy Hospital.

    Police impounded the bus but the driver fled.

