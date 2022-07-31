At least 2 dead as bus crushes small passenger vehicle on Mirpur Beribadh Road in Dhaka

The Tongi-bound bus of Kironmala transport company hit the Mirpur-bound Leguna at Nababer Bagh in Shah Ali around 2pm on Sunday, police said.

The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation.

All the victims were on the Leguna, said ASM Mahatab Uddin, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Mirpur Division.