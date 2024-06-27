The Detective Branch says that all seven people who ‘directly’ took part in the killing have been arrested

Anar murder: Police not yet sure of motive

The motive for the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar is still unclear to the police.

DMP Additional Commissioner (DB) Harun-Or-Rashid said, “It is not yet clear why he was killed. We are seriously investigating all the aspects - including money transactions – that we have heard about."

The remarks came at a press conference held at the DMP media centre on Thursday afternoon.

Two suspects in the murder - Faisal Ali Saji and Mostafizur Rahman - were arrested from Chattogram's Sitakunda Pahar area on Wednesday. They were then brought to Dhaka by plane.

Harun said that law enforcers will ask for Faisal and Mostafizur to be remanded for 10 days, "Counting these two, the seven people who directly participated in this killing mission have been arrested."

According to the police, the two arrestees were staying in a Kali temple after identifying themselves as Palash Roy and Shimul Roy.

Harun said seven people - led by Shimul Bhuiyan - participated in the murder of Anar at the Sanjeeva Gardens apartment building in Kolkata. So far, five of the perpetrators have been arrested in Bangladesh.

They are Shimul Bhuiyan, Tanvir Bhuiyan, Celesty Rahman, Faisal and Mostafizur.

Apart from this, butcher Jihad Howlader was arrested in India and Siam was arrested in Nepal. Siam was later handed over to the Indian police.

The suspected mastermind of Anar's murder - Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen - left for the United States after the incident, said DB official Harun, "The Kolkata police are seriously looking into bringing him back through Interpol."

Anar, member of parliament for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, went missing on May 11 after going to India for medical treatment. His friend, gold merchant Gopal Biswas, filed a general diary in Kolkata following his disappearance. Investigations were launched in both countries.

Then on May 22, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said in a press conference in Dhaka that MP Anar was killed in a premeditated manner in an apartment in Kolkata.

On the day Anar's murder was reported, his daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin filed a case with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station alleging that her father was abducted with the intent to murder. A murder case was also filed in Kolkata.

The Kolkata police are investigating the murder case and the Dhaka police are investigating the abduction to murder case. Nine people have been arrested so far in Dhaka and Kolkata in connection with the murder. Two of them are Jhenaidah Awami League leaders.