Heatwave to persist for two more days

There may be moderate to heavy rains in some parts of the country

The Met Office has reported that a mild heatwave is affecting the Khulna, Rajshahi, and Barishal divisions and six other districts and will continue for two more days.

The affected areas include Faridpur, Gopalganj, Pabna, Sirajganj, Rangamati, and Patuakhali regions, where the mild heat wave may persist, according to the forecast on Thursday.

Temperatures are likely to remain steady across the country for the next two days, with a potential increase in discomfort due to high humidity.

According to the forecast, the highest temperature recorded in the country on Thursday was 37.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore. The temperature also rose to 36 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.

There is a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in most places across the Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet Divisions, in many parts in the Dhaka and Chattogram Divisions and one or two places in the Rajshahi, Khulna, and Barishal divisions, said the forecast.

There may also be moderate to heavy rain in some parts of the country.