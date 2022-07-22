Five workers die after train ploughs through passenger vehicle in Gopalganj

The accident occurred around 9pm at Kashiani Upazila’s Kathambasta area on Thursday, said Gopalganj fire service spokesperson Abul Kalam Azad.

The victims could not be identified immediately.

“As they were crossing the railway after wrapping up their work, a Tungipara Express train which started from Rajshahi rammed into the passenger vehicle. The five died on the spot,” he said.

Members of the fire service, Kashiani police and locals were carrying out a rescue operation, he added.