Five workers die after train ploughs through passenger vehicle in Gopalganj
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2022 12:26 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2022 12:54 AM BdST
A train has ploughed through a local passenger vehicle, known as bhot-bhoti, carrying construction workers in Gopalganj and left five people dead.
The accident occurred around 9pm at Kashiani Upazila’s Kathambasta area on Thursday, said Gopalganj fire service spokesperson Abul Kalam Azad.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
“As they were crossing the railway after wrapping up their work, a Tungipara Express train which started from Rajshahi rammed into the passenger vehicle. The five died on the spot,” he said.
Members of the fire service, Kashiani police and locals were carrying out a rescue operation, he added.
