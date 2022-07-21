India's BSF chief says shooting victims at the border are ‘criminals’

The shootings usually occur at night and only criminals venture near the border at that hour, he said while speaking at BGB-BSF DG-level 52nd Border Conference at Pilkhana on Thursday.

Pankaj said those who die at the border are farmers or fishermen or from some similar professions. He questioned why they were wandering around the border fences at late hours.

BGB Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed said BGB called on their Indian counterpart for measures to eliminate killings at the border.

Last month, five BGB personnel died at the border.

On whether such incidents were instances betraying a “lack of commitment” on the part of the BSF, Pankaj said his men respect human rights in their operations.

He added that BSF’s relations with their Bangladeshi counterparts were better than those with any other countries it shares borders.

Upon pressure from international human rights organisations, the BSF said those stationed at the border were equipped with non-lethal weapons. But Pankaj himself countered the statement on Thursday.

The BSF is using lethal weapons at the Indian border only at night. Eight Indian citizens and a BSF member have been killed [since the last conference], he said.

He claimed that using lethal weapons less was causing issues for the Indian border troopers.

Pankaj pointed out that although only one of three troopers carrying lethal firearms was preferable, the criminals can predict that.

Asked about reports of deaths during daylight caused by shootings in the chest or eye, he said there was “no information” about lethal weapons being used in the day.

On how the border victims are being labelled as criminals, Pankaj said no one can be called a criminal if not proven by the “judicial system” or is caught in the act of “committing a crime”.

He said (someone who was shot dead by the BSF) is identified as a criminal through information from border detectives, Kolkata police or Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He stressed that human and child traffickers are more inclined to cross the border illegally.

Pankaj also mentioned that brokers from both sides helped 212 Rohingya enter Bangladesh and asked Bangladeshi authorities to find and arrest the brokers.

BGB chief Shakil spoke about real-time communication between the forces to mitigate communication gap. He also called on the BSF for assistance in preventing smuggling, human trafficking and illegal crossings.

The five-day conference ended on Thursday.