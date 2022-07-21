5 die in Barishal as microbus crashes into bus

The accident occurred around 12:30 pm on Thursday on the Barishal-Dhaka Highway in the Notun Shikar area, said Md Mominuddin, chief of Wazirpur Model Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Nurul Akon, 48, Ruhul Amin, 46, Abdur Rahman, 45, and Shaheedul Islam, 40.

“The microbus was travelling from Dhaka to Kuakata with 10 on board. On the way, one of its tires was punctured and the driver lost control of the vehicle. It then crashed head-first into a Molla Paribahan bus headed to Dhaka.”

The injured were taken to the Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex and to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Four of the victims died at the health complex, while the fifth died at the medical college, authorities said.

Several others are still being treated at the health complex, said Dr Md Shaokat Ali.

Five others are being treated at the medical college, said Abdur Rahman, chief of the police camp at the hospital.