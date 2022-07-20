High Court orders Tk 500,000 in initial damages for baby born on highway after crash
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2022 12:53 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 01:21 AM BdST
The High Court has ordered an initial compensation of Tk 500,000 for the baby who was born on the highway just after her parents and 6-year-old sister were run over by a truck in a fatal road accident in Mymensingh.
The court on Tuesday also asked the Ministry of Social Welfare to form a committee to take care of the infant. The committee will have to submit a progress report on the child's overall situation within three months.
The High Court bench of Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury and Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain passed the orders and rules after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Sayed Mahsib Hossain.
Mahsib said the court told the Trustee Board, which was formed to settle claims of compensation for road accidents under the Road Transport Act-2018, that Tk 500,000 must be paid to the baby's family as immediate compensation within the next 15 days.
The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the Trustee Board should not be directed to provide adequate compensation to the baby and its family.
The women and child affairs secretary, the social welfare secretary, the road transport and bridges secretary and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority were made respondents to the writ petitions. Besides them, the Trustee Board and the owner of the truck responsible for the accident have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
Jahangir arrived in Trishal on Saturday with Ratna for her ultrasonography and Sanjida. As they attempted to cross the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near the Khan Diagnostic Centre, the truck ran them over and killed
Jahangir Alam, 40, his pregnant wife Ratna Begum, 30, and their daughter Sanjida Khatun, 6, were crossing the highway in Trishal to visit a diagnostic centre for an ultrasonography test of Ratna on Saturday when the truck crushed them.
Ratna gave birth to the baby just before her death on the highway. The infant also broke her right arm in the accident.
Jahangir's father Mostafizur Rahman Bablu filed a case at Trishal Police Station on Sunday.
The baby is with her grandparents now. Her grandfather Mostafizur and his wife Sufia Akter are both physically challenged. They lost another son in a road accident in 2004.
