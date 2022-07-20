Engineers race against time to meet December deadline for metro rail's Uttara-Agargaon launch
Zafar Ahmed, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2022 01:30 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 01:30 AM BdST
The construction of stations for the Dhaka metro rail project’s Uttara-Agargaon lines is in its final stretch as the government aims to launch the section in December this year.
The nine stations of the 11.73km-section are approaching completion at a swift pace with "cutting-edge technology providing top-notch security and exquisite architectural designs" for passengers.
According to the latest data, work on the segment is 94 percent complete with the lines almost in place. Authorities are done with the trial runs as well.
The 8.37km track from Agargaon to Motijheel will be open to the public in December 2023, according to Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Ltd or DMTCL.
“Installation of all the components of the nine stations from Uttara to Agargaon is almost done,” said MAN Siddique, the managing director of DMTCL.
“We’ve set up everything required to accommodate passengers, including station stairs, lifts, escalators, ticket counters, vending machines, separate counters for persons with disabilities, entries and exits.”
“The stations are being fitted with world-class technologies at the moment.”
Dayem Shaker, a senior engineer at Uttara’s North station, mentioned 98 percent progress there.
Uttara Centre station was also nearing completion following redesign to enhance its embellishment. It has been adorned with a combination of red and green reflecting the colours of the national flag.
Mahfuzur Rahman, a deputy managing engineer of the project, said: “It'll take up to three months to complete work. It will then be ready for opening on Dec 16.”
The work on the Uttara North station at Sector No. 15 has progressed most, he added
The other stations nearing completion are Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur 11, Mirpur 10, Kazipara, Shewrapara and Agargaon.
The MD said they have plans to operate 10 sets of trains from Uttara to Agargaon after opening as per passenger demands.
As many as 14 sets of trains were brought in from Japan. Siddique said, “Each set of trains will have six coaches. We’ve carried out trials in this section”
According to metro rail authorities, the trains and the stations will be equipped with world-class facilities for persons with disabilities and the specially-abled.
These include ticket office machines or OTMs and counters with reduced heights for those in wheelchairs and persons with restricted growth.
People in wheelchairs will also be able to collect their own tickets using automatic ticket vending machines or TVM.
An automated fee payment facility will make entrance and exit to paid zone for those in wheelchairs hassle-free, while a ramp will ease getting to the station on lifts.
Aside from these, the lifts will be equipped with handles, control panels at lower heights and mirrors to figure out one’s location for those who need them.
The lift control panel will be engraved with instructions for blind people while a tactile path will ease their movement through the stations.
Digital instructions and signs will also be in place for deaf and mute passengers to navigate through the stations and trains. Signs will help guide passengers to toilets and lifts, and identify priority seats while audio and visual queues will provide information.
Authorities aim to leave sufficient space on the platforms and the boarding areas to allow passengers to get on and off the trains safely.
A metro rail station under construction at Dhaka’s Uttara on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Sixteen such stations are to be constructed along the line from Uttara to Motijheel. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
Every train will have one coach reserved for women to ensure smooth trips for them. As many as 390 female passengers will be able to travel on each train per trip.
However, they will also be able to travel to other coaches if they wish to. The metro stations will have separate washroom facilities These will be equipped with the convenience of changing baby diapers.
Seats will also be reserved for elderly citizens and pregnant women.
Multiple systems will be in place to control the metro rail and provide security to passengers. An emergency door in the train will allow an impromptu way out for passengers as well.
An automatic fire extinguishing system has been integrated into the metro station, route alignment and metro rail.
In an initial proposal, the committee formed to determine metro rail fares suggested Tk 90 per trip from Uttara to Motijheel and the lowest fare of Tk 20.
The lowest fare will allow passengers to travel up to two stations but they still have to pay Tk 20 if they get off after one station.
The first mass rapid transit in the country will be able to carry 60,000 people to their destinations per hour; 500,000 passengers a day.
Each train carrying 2,308 passengers will be able to travel from Uttara to Motijheel in 38 minutes including stoppages at 16 stations.
A government study estimated that the metro rail will save Tk 83.8 million in trip expenditures and travel time while cutting Tk 11.8 million in transport operations costs every day.
The electricity-powered trains will not cause air pollution. The new service will help to reduce the use of fossil fuel-driven transport which will cause air pollution in the city to go down.
[Writing in English by Syed Mahmud Onindo, editing by
Biswadip Das]
