RAB arrests driver of truck that hit and killed three of a family in Mymensingh

Raju Ahmed Shipon was detained in Savar on Monday, the elite force said in a statement, adding that more details will be revealed later at a press briefing.

Jahangir Alam, 40, arrived in Trishal on Saturday with his pregnant wife Ratna Begum, 30, for ultrasonography along with their daughter Sanjida Khatun, 6.

As they attempted to cross the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near the Khan Diagnostic Centre, a Mymensingh-bound truck ran them over. An injured Ratna gave birth to a child on the side of the road before dying.

Jahangir's father Mostafizur Rahman Bablu subsequently filed a case with the Trishal Police Station on Sunday.

The newborn’s grandparents have taken over the guardianship of the child. They have sought the government’s help in this regard.

Mostafizur and his wife Sufia Akter both suffer from physical disabilities. Their other son died in a road accident in 2004.