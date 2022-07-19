Quader rips into BNP over criticism of energy austerity
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2022 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 05:16 PM BdST
Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has poured scorn on the BNP over talk that an ongoing power crisis could bring about the current government's downfall.
In light of the volatility in the global energy market, the government has decided to reintroduce rolling power outages to conserve power. The new load-shedding regime, accompanied by timetables for specific areas, came into effect on Tuesday.
Responding to BNP leaders' comments about the situation, Quader said, "How does the BNP have the audacity to talk about electricity? Do they not have a modicum of shame? The party that plunged the nation into the darkness with power cuts lasting half a day year after year -- now they talk about power?"
"Their colourful dreams about the fall of the government due to load-shedding will soon turn into a nightmare."
The coronavirus pandemic has affected countries across the globe, but the effective leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allowed Bangladesh to keep its economy afloat, according to Quader.
But now, the global economy is reeling from the impact of the war in Ukraine, he said.
"The energy market has become extremely unstable due to the war. In these circumstances, the government is taking precautionary measures to avoid a major economic crisis."
Bangladesh needs around 1,400 million cubic feet of gas for electricity production, while 1,000 million cubic feet is allocated on a priority basis to industrial and agricultural sectors to keep the economy running, said the road transport and bridges minister.
"In view of the critical situation around the world, the government has decided to scale down production and ration electricity to protect our foreign currency reserves and keep the cost of power generation affordable."
He urged the people to support the measures taken by the government for the nation's benefit.
