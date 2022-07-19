Government is enforcing power cuts to shops open after 8pm, says state minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2022 09:20 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 09:20 PM BdST
Authorities have begun cutting off power supply to any stores or shopping malls that continue business after 8pm in a breach of the government order to stay shut, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said.
The government cut down on fuel imports due to the rising prices in the global market, triggering a shortage of power generation.
In an effort to balance things out with available power, Bangladesh reverted to zone-based rolling power cuts with timetables announced in advance.
On Monday, the government also ordered all stores and shopping malls to close by 8pm every day and turn off decorative lights.
On his Facebook page, Nasrul wrote: “The Power Division will strictly monitor [violations of] the government directive. The Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) began its drive on Monday night.”
“DPDC teams carried out drives at several areas including Baitul Mokarram, Dainik Bangla, Paltan and Fakirapul yesterday. They initially requested [businesses] to turn off their lights. Those who did not follow the instruction had their power supply disconnected.”
The state minister said that the warning applied to everyone equally and asked everyone for their cooperation.
The government initially stopped LNG imports from spot markets after the Russia-Ukraine war triggered a global energy crisis. Then it decided to stop supplying fuel to the diesel-run power centres.
The government also gave instructions on practising austerity to save up energy.
