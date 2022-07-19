Another Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim dies, taking death toll to 23
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2022 11:19 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 11:19 AM BdST
A Bangladeshi man has died during his Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
This year, 23 Bangladeshis have died during the religious journey – 16 men and seven women.
The latest death was 62-year-old Md Kamal Uddin Mazumder from Feni. He died in Makkah on Sunday.
As of 2 am on Tuesday, 12,306 Bangladeshi pilgrims have returned home from their trip to Saudi Arabia. So far, 13 flights from Biman Bangladesh, 16 from Saudia Airlines and four from Flynas have made the return trip.
After a two-year disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, some 60,146 Bangladeshis were permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj this year.
The Hajj began on Jul 8.
The return flights started on Jul 14 and will continue until Aug 4.
