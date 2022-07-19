Home > Bangladesh

After limiting AC use to save power, govt orders its employees to stop wearing suits

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2022 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 08:49 PM BdST

The days of public sector personnel wearing suits in the comfort of their air-conditioned offices amid summer heat are ending, at least for now. Government employees have been ordered to shun these formal sets of dresses.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued the instruction at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC via videoconferencing on Tuesday, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, after the government limited the use of air-conditioners to save power.

"Various types of measures to save power were discussed in the meeting. The prime minister has ordered government officials to stop wearing suits and jackets."

As part of measures to save fuels used for power generation, public servants have been told not to turn their air-conditioners below 24 degrees Celsius and switch them off while leaving the office.

"The employees will be allowed to wear suits in winter and when foreign delegates visit the country," the minister said.

