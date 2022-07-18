Suspects in attack on Narail Hindu homes face quizzing for 3 days
Narail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2022 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 09:01 PM BdST
A Narail court has granted the police three days to interrogate five suspects in custody who were arrested over attacks on Hindu homes in the district’s Lohagara Upazila.
Lohagara Cognisance Court’s Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Morshedul Alam passed the order on Monday, said Grievance Redressal Officer ASIMM Rajib.
A Facebook post, which allegedly hurt religious sentiments, purportedly by a college student named Akash Saha sparked violence that led to arson attacks on homes and temples of Hindu minority in the district on Jul 15, law enforcers said.
The Police arrested Akash, a Hindu youth, in Lohagara on Sunday night. The court granted police three-day custody to interrogate him.
Lohagara SI Makruf Rahman started a case against 250 unnamed individuals over the incident and the police arrested the five in different locations in the district the same night.
Police petitioned court to quiz them for seven days in custody, but the judge granted three days after the hearing.
The accused are Sayeed Sheikh, 55, son of Amin Uddin Sheikh from Lohagara’s Talbaria village, Russell Mridha, 38, son of Ishak Mridha from Dighalia village, Kabir Gazi, 40, son of Azizul Gazi from Lutia village, Rezaul Sheikh, 40, son of Abdul Barik Sheikh from Batikabari village, and Masum Billah, 30, son of Sadekur Rahman Molla from Bayra village.
