One more Bangladeshi dies on Hajj trip as death toll hits 22

Mymensingh-native Momtaz Begum, 49, passed away in Makkah on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Among those who have died during the trip, 15 are men and 7 are women.

Meanwhile, as many as 9,964 Hajj pilgrims have returned home after completing the sacred ritual.

After a two-year disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, some 60,146 Bangladeshis were permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj this year.

The Hajj began on Jul 8.

The return flights, operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudia and Flynas Airlines, started on Jul 14 and will continue until Aug 4.