HC petitioned for investigation into anti-Hindu violence in Narail
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2022 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 02:48 PM BdST
The High Court has refused to hear a petition requesting an investigation into the attacks on Hindu homes and a temple in Narail's Lohagora after a youth made a Facebook post allegedly insulting religion.
The petition was filed by Advocate Md Shahinuzzaman of the Ain O Salish Kendra human rights group at the High Court on Monday.
The Ain O Salish Kendra had recently petitioned for a judicial investigation into the harassment of college teacher Swapan Kumar Biswas, who was forced to wear a garland of shoes after allegedly defending a Hindu student for a controversial Facebook post in a separate incident. The new petition has been submitted as a supplementary application to that one.
However, the bench of Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice SM Moniruzzaman refused to hear the supplementary application, though they did order an investigation into the college teacher’s harassment.
Locals said a group of Muslims gathered in the Dighalia village area after midday prayers on Friday and started demonstrating against a Facebook post by a local youth that allegedly offended Islam.
The mob turned violent in the evening. They vandalised several Hindu homes and torched one of them during the hate attack. The assailants also threw brickbats at a temple in the area.
Police fired warning shots to disperse the mob. The law enforcers took Akash's father to the police station after failing to find him. No attacker was detained at the time.
On Saturday, Narail-2 MP and former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza visited the area and reassured Hindu residents in his constituency that their lives and property would be protected.
He sought the assistance of locals to ensure such incidents do not recur.
The youth accused of making the Facebook post, 20-year-old Akash Saha, was arrested by police in a case over ‘offending religious sentiment’ on Sunday.
