Four dead, 15 hurt after bus ploughs into microbus in Habiganj
Habiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2022 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 04:45 PM BdST
At least four people have been killed and 15 injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Habiganj's Shayestaganj.
The accident occurred near the Shahjibazar power plant on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway around 3 pm on Monday, according to Shayestaganj Highway Police Station chief Saleh Ahmed.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
One person died on the spot. Three others passed away in hospital. The people who were injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Habiganj Sadar Hospital.
"It's been raining in the power plant area since the afternoon. We suspect the drivers were affected by the weather and lost control."
The accident caused snarl-ups on both sides of the highway. Police later brought the situation under control and traffic gradually returned to normal.
