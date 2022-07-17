Narail student arrested over Facebook post that ‘sparked’ attacks on Hindu homes, temple
Narail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2022 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2022 01:47 PM BdST
Police have arrested a Hindu youth in Narail’s Lohagara over a Facebook post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.
The post, by a college student named Akash Saha, sparked violence that led to attacks and arson of Hindu homes in the district on Friday, law enforcers said.
Akash was detained in Khulna on Friday, said Sheikh Abu Hena Milon, chief of Lohagara Police Station. More information about the incident would be made available later, he added.
Inspector Haran Chandra Pal of Lohagara Police Station said that Salahuddin Kochi of Dighlia village filed a case against Akash Saha on Jul 15, accusing him of belittling Islam. Akash was brought to court in connection with that case.
The 20-year-old Akash is the son of Ashok Saha and a resident of Shahapara neighbourhood of Dighalia village Ashok Saha was taken to the police station on Friday and has yet to return home.
Locals said a group of Muslims gathered in the area after midday prayers on Friday and started demonstrating against a Facebook post by Akash that allegedly offended Islam.
The mob turned violent in the evening. They vandalised several Hindu homes and torched one of them during the hate attack. The assailants also threw brickbats at a temple in the area.
Police fired warning shots to disperse the mob. The law enforcers took Akash's father to the police station after failing to find him. No attacker was detained at the time.
On Saturday, Narail-2 MP and former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza visited the area and reassured Hindu residents in his constituency that their lives and property would be protected.
He sought the assistance of locals to ensure such incidents do not recur.
“This would not have happened if so many people had not gathered yesterday,” said Mashrafe.
“This is unprecedented in Narail. Those who live nearby should be ashamed because this is the place where such an incident started.”
The ruling Awami League lawmaker said people should have informed the police if they felt offended by Akash’s Facebook post. “Who are we to take action ourselves?”
“I call on you to come forward and help. Otherwise, we won’t be able to resolve this problem.”
Mashrafe had previously taken to Facebook earlier, saying the incident had “shocked” him.
“I cannot imagine that this is the same Narail that we have taken pride in since we were children,” he said.
After nationwide protests, law enforcers detained some of those involved in the incident.
- Mashrafe assures Hindus of security after attack
- 29 die in road crashes
- Bangladeshi woman dies on Hajj trip
- Bricks at Monter Mura speak of history
- Hindu homes, temple attacked again
- Heatwave to last for 2 more days
- Biswajit murder convict arrested in Bogura
- Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola
- Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post
- Bangladeshi woman dies on Hajj trip, raising toll to 20
- Four dead, 9 hurt after bus rams truck in Tangail
- Bricks at Monter Mura speak of the forgotten history of communal harmony
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Heatwave scorching Bangladesh is likely to continue for two more days
Most Read
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Bangladesh road traffic crashes kill 29 people; baby born before mother’s death on highway
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from T20 Internationals
- Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post
- Rights group says UAE has detained US lawyer who represented Khashoggi
- Biden fails to secure major security, oil commitments at Arab summit
- Bangladesh reports 1,007 COVID cases, 5 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister