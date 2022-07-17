Another Bangladeshi dies on Hajj trip as 6,500 pilgrims return home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2022 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2022 12:03 PM BdST
Another Bangladeshi man has died during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Dhaka's Morshed Hassan Siddiqui, 58, passed away in Makkah on Saturday, according to the religious affairs ministry.
So far, 21 Bangladeshi pilgrims -- 15 men and six women -- have died in the Gulf kingdom.
A Bangladeshi man, identified as Mozammel Haque, has also been hospitalised in Madinah after he was injured in a road traffic accident.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque visited Mozammel at the King Fahad Hospital, according to the religious affairs ministry.
The ministry, however, did not provide any details about the accident.
Meanwhile, some 6,501 Hajj pilgrims have returned home after completing the holy ritual.
The return flights, operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudia and Flynas Airlines, started on Jul 14 and will continue until Aug 4.
After a two-year disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, as many as 60,146 Bangladeshis travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj this year.
- Mashrafe assures Hindus of security after attack
- 29 die in road crashes
- Bangladeshi woman dies on Hajj trip
- Bricks at Monter Mura speak of history
- Hindu homes, temple attacked again
- Heatwave to last for 2 more days
- Biswajit murder convict arrested in Bogura
- Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola
- Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post
- Bangladeshi woman dies on Hajj trip, raising toll to 20
- Four dead, 9 hurt after bus rams truck in Tangail
- Bricks at Monter Mura speak of the forgotten history of communal harmony
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Heatwave scorching Bangladesh is likely to continue for two more days
Most Read
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Bangladesh road traffic crashes kill 29 people; baby born before mother’s death on highway
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from T20 Internationals
- Rights group says UAE has detained US lawyer who represented Khashoggi
- Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post
- Bangladesh reports 1,007 COVID cases, 5 deaths in a day
- Wildfires rage in France and Spain as heatwaves sear Europe
- Beer for sunflower oil? Munich pub finds way to beat frying crunch