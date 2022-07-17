Another Bangladeshi dies on Hajj trip as 6,500 pilgrims return home

Dhaka's Morshed Hassan Siddiqui, 58, passed away in Makkah on Saturday, according to the religious affairs ministry.

So far, 21 Bangladeshi pilgrims -- 15 men and six women -- have died in the Gulf kingdom.

A Bangladeshi man, identified as Mozammel Haque, has also been hospitalised in Madinah after he was injured in a road traffic accident.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque visited Mozammel at the King Fahad Hospital, according to the religious affairs ministry.

The ministry, however, did not provide any details about the accident.

Meanwhile, some 6,501 Hajj pilgrims have returned home after completing the holy ritual.

The return flights, operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudia and Flynas Airlines, started on Jul 14 and will continue until Aug 4.

After a two-year disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, as many as 60,146 Bangladeshis travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj this year.