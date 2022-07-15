Three cars collide in Gulshan, one driver injured
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2022 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 11:22 AM BdST
Three cars have collided in Dhaka’s Gulshan in a pile-up that has left one person injured.
After two cars crashed into each other at Gulshan-1 roundabout around 6:30 am on Friday, another car hit them, said Kamrul Islam, a traffic police inspector.
Two of the cars veered onto the traffic island on impact of the collision.
Abul Hasan, chief of Gulshan Police Station, identified the injured person with a single name as Anthony, the driver of one of the cars. He was taken to the United Hospital, although his injuries were not serious, Abul said.
Md Mamun, a police sub-inspector, said the three cars were impounded. One of them was damaged badly.
Kamrul said police could not confirm the directions to which the cars were heading as the policemen on duty were changing their shift at the time of the accident.
Police will check surveillance footage to confirm the details, he said.
