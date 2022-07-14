Bangladesh tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2022 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2022 11:30 AM BdST
The gender gap in Bangladesh is the lowest among countries in South Asia, according to a study by the World Economic Forum.
Bangladesh ranked 71st out of 146 countries on the Global Gender Gap Index 2022 with a score of 0.714, the WEF said on Thursday.
Globally, Iceland topped the list on gender equality, with a score of 0.908, while Afghanistan, where the Taliban have taken power once again, came in at the bottom with 0.435.
A screenshot showing the South Asia region ranking from the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Index 2022 report.
Bangladesh scored poorly in economic participation – ranking 141, better than only Egypt, India, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan – but ranked ninth overall in terms of political participation. It came in at 123rd on educational attainment and 129th on health and survival.
Women in Bangladesh saw a decline in overall gender parity in 2022 from 2021 according to the lower gender gap score and index ranking. That was in part due to poorer performance on educational attainment as the gender gap in literacy widened.
Bangladesh saw little change in terms of political empowerment and health and survival.
However, there was a reduction in workforce participation for both men and women, but the proportional impact was higher for women. However, the difference was counteracted slightly by an increase in the share of women engaged in professional and technical work as well as an increase in estimated earned income.
Women line up to vote in the Cumilla City Corporation elections on Jul 15, 2022.
Bangladesh topped the regional ranking, followed by Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, India, Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
Bangladesh and Nepal had closed 69% of their gender gaps, the WEF said, while Afghanistan had only closed 43.5%, the lowest in the world.
As a whole, the region scored the lowest in the world on the economic participation index, and lagged in terms of health and survival and educational attainment.
The best indicator for the region is political empowerment, which has usually been strong due to the high share of women in political leadership. Bangladesh, India and Nepal, where women have held the highest office in the country or participate more widely in government, scored the highest in the region on this front.
- 550,000 rawhides collected during Eid
- MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ principal
- Teen dies in scramble for Eid meat
- 6 die in road crashes
- Comfortable train trips cap Eid holidays
- Oil train derails, snaps Sylhet rail links
- Receding waters brought some Eid cheer: Enamur
- 'Mismanagement' caused traffic jams during Eid: Quader
- Bangladesh tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
- Awami League MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ college principal in Rajshahi
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India
- Harun-or-Rashid appointed as DB chief
- Bangladesh tanneries buy half a million pieces of rawhide during Eid
- Teen dies in stampede over Eid meat in Keraniganj
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India
- Harun-or-Rashid appointed as DB chief
- Ex-finance minister Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM
- Awami League MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ college principal in Rajshahi
- Zahid Hossain named new managing director of Biman
- Bangladesh Bank approves debit, prepaid cards for online payment of visa fees
- Poll shows Penny Mordaunt would win runoff to become next UK PM