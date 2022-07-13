Harun-or-Rashid appointed as DB chief

Commissioner Shafiqul Islam issued an order to this effect on Wednesday.

According to the order, Harun has been elevated to the post of additional commissioner of DB from joint commissioner of the branch's cyber and special crimes department.

He had previously been promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general on May 11.

Meanwhile, Munibur Rahman will remain in charge of the Traffic Division. Md Asaduzzaman will also continue to lead the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit.

Syed Nurul Islam, who was serving as the joint commissioner of the Traffic Division, has now been named the additional commissioner of logistics, finance and procurement.

Harun has made the headlines on several occasions in the last decade. In 2011, he beat the BNP's former chief whip Zainul Abdin Farroque during a demonstration outside the parliament building.

Later in 2019, he was also embroiled in controversy while serving as the superintendent of Narayanganj when he arrested the wife and teenage son of Amber Group Chairman Shawkat Aziz Russell.