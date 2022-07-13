Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India

Md Mustafizur Rahman, the serving permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Offices in Geneva and the ambassador to Switzerland, will succeed Imran in New Delhi, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Imran, a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service, served extensively in various capacities at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh missions in Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin and Ottawa.

He also served as the deputy high commissioner in Kolkata and ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, with concurrent accreditation to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan. He was also the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi.



A doctor by training, Imran graduated from Mymensingh Medical College. He obtained a diploma in development diplomacy from Germany and completed a course on humanitarian law from the International Institute of Humanitarian Law at San Remo, Italy.

Mustafizur is also a career foreign service officer, belonging to the 11th batch of BCS.



He served in various capacities in the Bangladesh missions in Paris, New York, Geneva and Kolkata.



He also served as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Singapore.



At the Headquarters, he occupied various positions primarily in the United Nations Wing.



Mustafizur is also a medical graduate from Sir Salimullah Medical College, Dhaka. He also obtained master’s in public international law from the University of London and a post-graduate diploma from the International Institute of Public Administration, France.