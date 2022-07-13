Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2022 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 10:33 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has appointed Muhammad Imran, currently serving as the high commissioner to India, as the ambassador to the United States.
Md Mustafizur Rahman, the serving permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Offices in Geneva and the ambassador to Switzerland, will succeed Imran in New Delhi, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Imran, a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service, served extensively in various capacities at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh missions in Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin and Ottawa.
He also served as the deputy high commissioner in Kolkata
and ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, with concurrent
accreditation to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan. He was also the
permanent representative of Bangladesh to the International Renewable Energy
Agency in Abu Dhabi.
A doctor by training, Imran graduated from Mymensingh Medical College. He obtained a diploma in development diplomacy from Germany and completed a course on humanitarian law from the International Institute of Humanitarian Law at San Remo, Italy.
Mustafizur is also a career foreign service officer,
belonging to the 11th batch of BCS.
He served in various capacities in the Bangladesh missions in Paris, New York, Geneva and Kolkata.
He also served as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Singapore.
At the Headquarters, he occupied various positions primarily in the United Nations Wing.
Mustafizur is also a medical graduate from Sir Salimullah Medical College, Dhaka. He also obtained master’s in public international law from the University of London and a post-graduate diploma from the International Institute of Public Administration, France.
- 550,000 rawhides collected during Eid
- Teen dies in scramble for Eid meat
- 6 die in road crashes
- Comfortable train trips cap Eid holidays
- Oil train derails, snaps Sylhet rail links
- Receding waters brought some Eid cheer: Enamur
- 'Mismanagement' caused traffic jams during Eid: Quader
- Bangladesh's Manta people survive on boats
- Harun-or-Rashid appointed as DB chief
- Teen dies in stampede over Eid meat in Keraniganj
- Three dead, two injured in Dinajpur car crash
- Train links to Sylhet restored after seven hours
- Tourists are throwing plastic debris, blasting loudspeakers in Tanguar Haor. Locals are disgusted
- Railway travellers enjoy comfortable return after Eid holidays
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm prime minister's office
- Harun-or-Rashid appointed as DB chief
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide
- Zahid Hossain named new managing director of Biman
- Bangladesh Bank approves debit, prepaid cards for online payment of visa fees
- Poll shows Penny Mordaunt would win runoff to become next UK PM
- Bangladesh forex reserves slip below $40bn, lowest in two years
- Eight candidates nominated to succeed UK PM Johnson: committee