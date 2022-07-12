Train links to Sylhet restored after seven hours

Train services returned to normal at 6:15 pm on Tuesday, according to Mukundapur Railway Station Master Saiful Islam.

The accident occurred midway between the Mukundapur and Harashpur rail stations at around 11 am, snapping Sylhet’s rail connections to Dhaka and Chattogram.

The train movement became normal after a train sent from the Akhaura Railway Junction completed its rescue and recovery operations.

Several trains, including the Sylhet-bound Paharika Express, got stuck at the nearby stations because of the accident.