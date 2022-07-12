Train links to Sylhet restored after seven hours
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2022 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2022 08:49 PM BdST
Rail services to Sylhet have resumed after a seven-hour hiatus due to the derailment of an oil train at Brahmanbaria’s Bijoynagar Upazila.
Train services returned to normal at 6:15 pm on Tuesday, according to Mukundapur Railway Station Master Saiful Islam.
The train movement became normal after a train sent from the Akhaura Railway Junction completed its rescue and recovery operations.
Several trains, including the Sylhet-bound Paharika Express, got stuck at the nearby stations because of the accident.
