Receding waters brought some Eid cheer in flood-hit north: state minister

Sylhet, Sunamganj and other north-western districts have been plagued by the worst flooding in over a century.

And while the floods have overshadowed the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations this year, the recent drop in water levels brought some respite to the people during the holidays, according to Enamur.

"People have gone through a lot of hardships during the flooding. However, the joy of Eid was not completely lost as floodwaters have been receding," he told reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

He underlined the government's commitment to carrying out an efficient rehabilitation plan and said ministries are collectively working on fast-track response measures.

The government will reveal the extent of flood damage later at a media briefing, he said.

"We have already started receiving estimates of the losses caused by the flooding. The ministry is compiling the data."

The ministry has adequate food, rice, and housing materials in stock for flood victims. The government distributed Tk 20 million in cash aid, 1,000 metric tons of rice, and 4,000 bundles of corrugated iron as flood relief, he said.

"We have provided adequate humanitarian assistance to ensure that the flood-stricken people could enjoy Eid."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also instructed the administration to quickly address any additional needs.

Some 5,500 people will each receive Tk 10,000 in aid, while another Tk 100 million has been earmarked for rehabilitation efforts in Sylhet and Sunamganj.