Porters in Dhaka’s wholesale book hub Banglabazar fret over sending money home

The plunge in sales has also affected the porters in the Old Dhaka area, making it difficult for them to send money home to their families in other parts of the country. The porters have already been struggling to pay their own expenses.

One of them, Abdul Latif, a native of Sirajganj, said: “On days when I can earn, I’m able to eat and somehow pass the day. I made Tk 100 after the whole day and used it to pay for my mess [for meals]. I’ll come tomorrow again and may make Tk 200. I’ll try to save Tk 100, if not, so be it.”

“It’s tough to survive with such little money. How am I supposed to send some back home? I'm in no state to buy some clothes for my son and daughter for Eid festivity.”

He was among a group of middle-aged and elderly men who huddled on North Brook Hall Road together with their baskets and were discussing their crisis last week before Eid-ul-Azha. With no work before the festival, there was no sign of festivity among them.

Book sales are high at the start of a year when schools reopen and in May-June when Qawmi madrasa sessions begin. The porters usually enjoy more income during these times but go through long waits between work for the rest of the year.

Harun Mia’s family lives back in Tangail, his hometown. Being the only earning member, he has to send over money to his family.

“I’m just sitting here. There’s no work. I’m waiting for God to send me [work],” he said.

“If they'd gone ahead with the [SSC exams], we’d have work. But the exams were postponed, and sales dropped. I earn Tk 200-250 a day now.”

“On the days I earn well, things go well by God’s grace. But when there's no income. I go hungry.”

Rickshaw-vans have drawn away a chunk of the porters’ income in Banglabazar wholesale book market.

However, Harun is not willing to switch to another job due to his fascination with books, despite his illiteracy.

“In this situation, I can’t stay in this job, nor can I leave it. I’m still doing this job despite the low pay as I love the smell of books,” he explained.

But for Cumilla’s Ibrahim, who gave a single name, carrying books is not cutting it anymore.

“I’m able to send [much less money] back home when they need [more]. I live on [a lot less money] here. There’s no food if there’s no work. We've no one who’d sympathise with us.”

The rising prices of essential commodities also raised hostel rents. And Sirajganj’s Jewel, who also gave a single name, is having a tough time sending money back home after paying his bills.

“I've got my wife and child back home. My income isn’t enough even only for me to survive. It’s hard imagining how [my family] gets food.”

“There’s no work anywhere in the rainy season. The income is good here during sales seasons. So I choose to remain here and wait for work though the money is not good at other times. It’s really difficult.”

“It'll be tougher during Eid. I’ve got a small child anticipating something new for Eid. But I’ll not be able to give anything.”

Like the porters, others in the book publishing trade are not doing too well either.

Babul Mia, a native of Pabna, has been involved in packing books at Banglabazar for 13 years.

“Our income depends on work, which has no permanence. Yet I remain here waiting for work, hoping I will get one. If I leave, this opportunity will go out the door as well.”

Porters in Banglabazar wholesale book market struggle to pay their own expenses.

Traders say this was once a bustling workplace, but it is no more so since the government took up the responsibility to print textbooks. Online book sales have also impacted the market, and so have carrying books on rickshaw-vans.

“Customers pay me Tk 30-40 for each packing. I earn around Tk 400-500 per day, Tk 1,000-1,200 in peak seasons. With my current income, I wouldn’t be able to run my family in Dhaka,” Babul said, as he explained why he kept his family back home.

He said he needs around Tk 250-300 every day - Tk 140 for hostel rent, which includes two meals a day, Tk 40-50 for breakfast and the rest of it for other expenditures.

Noor Islam from Manikganj has been hauling packs of books in Banglabazar for eight years.

“I carry books from someone’s factory or one market to another. But this is not cutting it for me. I get around TK 30-50 for each haul. It’s not fixed.

“You can’t run a family with Tk 200-300 per day. I need Tk 700-800 a day. I’ll be able to buy some clothes for my children and do shopping if I can save up Tk 2,000-3,000.”

Amzad, another porter from Manikganj who gave a single name, said, “You see the rickshaw-vans carrying books have eaten up a lot of our work. This is not a secure job to cling on to.”

“I just pass the days somehow … every day. It's tough to find work back at home as well.”

Dhamrai’s Abdur Rahman has been involved with books and pages for 20 years. He works both as a porter and in packing. “I stay at the market at night and guard the books. I don’t get any money for that but at least I can stay here free of charge.”

Rahman laments his inability to read. “I’ve to climb three-four storeys with books. It's hard labour. But it’s depressing that I can’t read. When I touch the books, I wish I could read them.”

“But when I buy books for my children, they read - they’re very interested.”

[Writing in English by Syed Mahmud Onindo]