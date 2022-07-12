Oil train derails in Brahmanbaria, snapping rail links to Sylhet

The accident occurred midway between the Mukundapur and Harashpur rail stations, said Saiful Islam, station master at Mukundapur.

“The train lines from Sylhet to Chattogram and Dhaka are suspended because of the accident, but there were no casualties,” he said.

“The Sylhet-bound Paharika Express is stuck at Akhaura Rail Station because of the accident.”

“The oil-bearing train was headed from Chattogram to Sylhet when two of the wheels on a train wagon derailed between Mukundapur and Harashpur,” said Mazharul Karim, officer in charge of the Akhaura Railway Police Station.

A train used for rescue and recovery operations has been sent to the scene from the Akhaura Railway Junction, he said.