Dhaka saw an Eid exodus over two days. 6.6m mobile SIMs offer a glimpse
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2022 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2022 04:24 PM BdST
Users of more than 6.6 million mobile phone connections have left the capital on the first two days of the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, according to Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Jabbar revealed that the users of 6,578,866 SIM cards of four mobile phone operators streamed out of Dhaka on Friday and Saturday.
Of them, 3,448,012 subscribers are Grameenphone users, 1,545,109 use Robi, 1,417,114 Banglalink and 168,631 Teletalk.
In another Facebook post on Saturday, the minister said the users of more than 3.5 million mobile phone connections left Dhaka on Friday. Another 3 million SIM card users left the capital on Saturday.
However, the figure does not reflect the total number of people who headed home for Eid as it does not take into consideration children without phones and those with multiple SIM cards.
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, children aged from 0 to 14 years make up 30.8 percent of the country’s population.
World Population Review says that as many as 21.5 million people reside in Dhaka. It is estimated that more than 10 million of them travel to their hometowns or villages in other districts during Eid.
- 6.6m SIM card users left Dhaka in 2 days before Eid
- A sleepy Dhaka on the day after Eid
- Eid revellers flock to Hatirjheel
- Constable's death casts pall over Eid for his family
- An uncertain Eid for flood victims
- Modi greets Hasina on Eid
- Hasina sends Eid greetings to freedom fighters
- Eid celebrations amid signs of restraint
- 6.6m mobile phone subscribers left Dhaka in the two days before Eid-ul-Azha
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Constable Qasem planned big for Eid. But the floods cut his life short
- ‘I never thought I'd be homeless on Eid’: Floods dampen festive spirit for many Bangladeshis
- Modi extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Hasina
Most Read
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Padma Bridge gets a record Tk 41.9m in daily tolls amid Eid rush
- Sri Lanka protesters say they won’t let up until president, PM quit
- Constable Qasem planned big for Eid. But the floods cut his life short
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh reports 814 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
- Europe on edge as Nord Stream Russian gas link set for planned shutdown
- China's Shanghai says new omicron subvariant found