Muslims across Dhaka sacrifice animals to mark Eid-ul-Azha

The main prayer service for the congregation was held at the National Eidgah premises at 8 am on Sunday, led by Senior Imam Hafez Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahman of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. People from all walks of life, including President Abdul Hamid and members of the cabinet, attended the prayers in a festive mood.

Although the weather is expected to hold up, there is a possibility of light showers at some point during the day, according to the Met Office.

After the prayers, devotees rushed back to take part in the most significant ritual of the day -- sacrificing animals.

To curb pollution, the two city corporations of Dhaka have made preparations to clean up an estimated 22,000 tonnes of waste from more than 1.2 million cattle to be slaughtered on Eid.

The Dhaka North City Corporation is aiming to clean up the waste materials within 12 hours, while the South, DSCC, promised to do it in 24 hours.