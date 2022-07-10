Modi extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Hasina
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2022 01:08 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2022 01:08 PM BdST
Extending his greetings to Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Azha, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the need to maintain strong cooperation between the neighbouring countries to achieve inclusive growth amid mounting challenges in the international arena.
"As our people prosper, this festival reminds us of the virtues of sacrifice and sharing, especially with less fortunate members of our societies, whose interests have been of priority to both of us and our governments," he said in a note to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.
"In this regard, [Prime Minister Hasina's] shared commitment to intensifying the excellent cooperation and partnership between India and Bangladesh is one of the most important means through which we can continue to deliver inclusive growth for our citizens, despite an increasingly complex and challenging international environment."
Modi also looked ahead to meeting Hasina in New Delhi in a few weeks' time.
"Please accept the renewed assurances of my highest consideration and my personal good wishes again for Eid-al Azha," Modi said.
