Hasina sends Eid greetings to freedom fighters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2022 12:06 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2022 12:06 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has conveyed her greetings to Bangladesh's freedom fighters and their families on Eid-ul-Azha.
On Sunday, Hasina sent flowers and sweetmeats to war-wounded freedom fighters and the families of martyrs at the Martyred and War-Wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre on Mohammadpur's Gaznavi Road.
The heroes of the Liberation War and their families expressed their gratitude to Hasina for paying tribute to them on every major occasion such as Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid and Bengali New Year.
They lauded Hasina's visionary leadership, which has allowed Bangladesh to stand tall on the world stage.
The families also thanked the prime minister for overseeing the construction of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge in the face of numerous conspiracies both at home and abroad.
Bangladeshis are observing the custom of sacrificing animals on Eid-ul-Azha amid renewed pandemic restrictions and an upswing in COVID-19 cases.
