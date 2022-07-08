Two die as truck hits three-wheeler in Faridpur
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2022 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:53 AM BdST
Two people have died after a truck ploughed into a three-wheeled passenger vehicle in Faridpur's Madhukhali.
The victims were all passengers of the three-wheeler, known as a Tempo.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 9:30 pm on Thursday, according to Kangkon Biswas, chief of Kanaipur Highway Police Station.
The Tempo overturned and caught fire after it was hit by the Dhaka-bound truck on the highway, he said.
One of the passengers died on the spot and another in a hospital.
The bodies have been kept at the Modhukhali Upazila Health Complex. Police are yet to identify the victims.
Police are preparing to start a case over the incident after seizing the truck.
