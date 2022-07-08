Two die as truck hits three-wheeler in Faridpur

The victims were all passengers of the three-wheeler, known as a Tempo.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 9:30 pm on Thursday, according to Kangkon Biswas, chief of Kanaipur Highway Police Station.

The Tempo overturned and caught fire after it was hit by the Dhaka-bound truck on the highway, he said.

One of the passengers died on the spot and another in a hospital.

The bodies have been kept at the Modhukhali Upazila Health Complex. Police are yet to identify the victims.

Police are preparing to start a case over the incident after seizing the truck.