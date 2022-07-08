Home > Bangladesh

Two die as truck hits three-wheeler in Faridpur

  Faridpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2022 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:53 AM BdST

Two people have died after a truck ploughed into a three-wheeled passenger vehicle in Faridpur's Madhukhali.

The victims were all passengers of the three-wheeler, known as a Tempo.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 9:30 pm on Thursday, according to Kangkon Biswas, chief of Kanaipur Highway Police Station.

The Tempo overturned and caught fire after it was hit by the Dhaka-bound truck on the highway, he said.

One of the passengers died on the spot and another in a hospital.

The bodies have been kept at the Modhukhali Upazila Health Complex. Police are yet to identify the victims.

Police are preparing to start a case over the incident after seizing the truck.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories