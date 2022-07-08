Dispute between teachers, governing body behind humiliation of college principal in Narail: DSHE

On Jun 17, the incident of harassing Swapan Kumar Biswas and putting a garland of shoes around his neck in the presence of police triggered nationwide protests and condemnation.

Later, the DSHE investigation committee found conflicts in the college, including the appointment of the principal.

After receiving the report of the investigation committee, Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury, director of the college and administration wing of the directorate, told bdnews24.com on Thursday: "The conflict between the teachers and the board has affected the incident."

The National University Syndicate came up with similar findings.

Based on the investigation report, a notice has also been sent to Akhtar Hossain, a teacher at Mirzapur College's Department of Political Science, to explain the 'negative role' he played. An explanation has also been demanded from the college for their 'negligence'.

Akhtar was president of the Bichhali Union Council Unit of the ruling Awami League and was seen in a video of the incident.

The party also suspended the local leader after the incident saying Akhtar failed to act as the unit president and he cannot evade responsibility for media reports on his presence at the scene.

In addition, the National University expelled Md Rahmatullah, a fourth-year student of Islamic History and Culture at Khulna Government Brajapal College for his role in the incident.

The incident took place in the wake of a post on Facebook by a Hindu student who had shared a photo of Indian BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who has been criticised for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

According to locals, some Muslim students asked the Hindu student to delete the post on Jun 18 after he had gone to college.

Tension mounted when rumours spread that Swapan took the Hindu student's side. Angry Muslim locals and students set the motorcycles of the principal and two teachers on fire. The mob also clashed with the police.

A video of the incident showed the locals and students garlanding Swapan with shoes in the presence of police, accusing him of belittling Islam for his alleged attempt to save the Hindu student from the same mob.

The law enforcers took the principal along with the student to the police station. However, police said the principal was not detained.

DSHE formed a three-strong committee headed by Professor Sheikh Harunur Rashid, its director of the Khulna region, to investigate the incident amid protests across the country.

The authorities are taking action accordingly after the investigation panel recommended punishment against those involved in the incident, said DSHE's Shahedul.

“A few teachers might have been involved in this [assault of teacher] incident. There was also a dispute between the teachers over the appointment of the principal.”

Asked what the next step might be, he said: “Usually the education board looks into the issues of the governing body. We'll ask the board to take action against them.”

“We may not be able to take some action directly, we'll ask the ministry to act in that regard,” Shahedul added.

“This disciplinary action has been taken due to the initial involvement in the incident of teacher assault. If we find any further involvement later, then we shall take action as per the rules,” said National University Vice Chancellor Mashiur Rahman.

Police have arrested Syed Rimon Ali of Mirzapur, Shaon Khan, a mobile phone trader of Mirzapur Bazar, Md Monirul Islam of Madhyapara, and Rahmatullah Biswas Rony of Rukhali village in Narail Sadar Upazila.