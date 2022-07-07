Light showers in forecast for Dhaka, surrounding areas on Eid day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2022 02:13 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 02:41 AM BdST
The Met Office has forecast sporadic light showers in Dhaka and surrounding areas on Sunday, the day Muslims will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.
However, heavy showers may lash Dhaka and adjacent districts after Eid day, it said.
This year, the Eid holidays, which will practically begin from this weekend and last until Jul 11, fall in the middle of the monsoon.
Eid congregations, usually held in the open, would be affected if it rained on the day of the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims.
“It’s going to rain now and then in this season. Though there is no projection of heavy showers on Eid day in Dhaka, intermittent light showers may take place in some areas. Heavy rains may take place after Eid,” Monowar Hossain, a meteorologist said.
It rained in every administrative division except for Rajshahi in the last 24 hours.
The maximum rain was recorded at 59 mm in Kishoreganj’s Nikli Upazila on Wednesday.
People in Rajshahi experienced the highest level of heat, at 36 degrees Celsius.
The Met Office forecasts light to moderate rain with gusty wind in most parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions on Thursday.
