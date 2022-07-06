Over 60,100 Bangladeshis travel to Saudi for first post-pandemic Hajj

With the annual pilgrimage scheduled to begin on Jul 8, the last flight dedicated to pilgrims reached the Gulf kingdom on Tuesday.

The Saudi authorities have set a quota of 60,000 Bangladeshis for the pilgrimage this year. But an additional 146 people have travelled as part of the management teams, according to the religious affairs ministry.

However, another pilgrim died ahead of the holy ritual, raising the toll to 13 in the last month.

Md Abdul Mottalib, a 58-year-old native of Naogaon, passed away in Makkah on Monday. So far, nine men and four men have died during the trip.

Bangladesh began operating flights to Saudi Arabia on Jun 5. As many as 30,363 pilgrims travelled to the country on 8 Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights, while Saudia ferried 23,919 on 64 flights and Flynas Airlines 5,864 travellers on 14 flights.

Bangladesh capped the number of travellers under government management at 4,115 pilgrims and the quota under private management is 55,885.