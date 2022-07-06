Over 60,100 Bangladeshis travel to Saudi for first post-pandemic Hajj
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2022 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2022 12:29 PM BdST
As many as 60,146 Bangladeshis have travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj after a two-year disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
With the annual pilgrimage scheduled to begin on Jul 8, the last flight dedicated to pilgrims reached the Gulf kingdom on Tuesday.
The Saudi authorities have set a quota of 60,000 Bangladeshis for the pilgrimage this year. But an additional 146 people have travelled as part of the management teams, according to the religious affairs ministry.
However, another pilgrim died ahead of the holy ritual, raising the toll to 13 in the last month.
Md Abdul Mottalib, a 58-year-old native of Naogaon, passed away in Makkah on Monday. So far, nine men and four men have died during the trip.
Bangladesh began operating flights to Saudi Arabia on Jun 5. As many as 30,363 pilgrims travelled to the country on 8 Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights, while Saudia ferried 23,919 on 64 flights and Flynas Airlines 5,864 travellers on 14 flights.
Bangladesh capped the number of travellers under government management at 4,115 pilgrims and the quota under private management is 55,885.
- Mood in Dhaka darkens as power cuts are back
- Woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Henolux owner, wife arrested
- 5 die in Rangpur road crash
- Hasina mulls cutting power production
- Businessman, wife accused of provoking contractor's suicide
- Schoolteacher jailed over Facebook posts on religion
- 2 die in Dhaka road accident
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- RAB arrests Henolux owner Nurul Amin, wife for ‘instigating’ suicide of a contractor
- Five die in head-on collision between truck and autorickshaw in Rangpur
- Bangladesh weighs rollback of power production amid soaring fuel prices
- Henolux owner, wife accused of provoking contractor Anis to commit suicide
Most Read
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Bangladesh weighs rollback of power production amid soaring fuel prices
- RAB arrests Henolux owner Nurul Amin, wife for ‘instigating’ suicide of a contractor
- Henolux owner, wife accused of provoking contractor Anis to commit suicide
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladesh jails teacher for 8 years over 'blasphemous' Facebook posts