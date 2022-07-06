Grim power outlook as Hasina flags surging cost amid energy crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2022 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2022 04:52 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the government is finding it increasingly difficult to keep power plants running as operational costs continued to spiral in the face of the war in Ukraine.
"The war has driven up the prices of domestic goods as well materials that have to be imported," she said on Wednesday.
"Prices have gone up to such an extent that it has now become difficult to keep the power plants running with the gas we have in stock.”
The prime minister advised citizens to brace for tough times ahead while virtually inaugurating the 'Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator', 'Sheikh Jamal Dormitory and 'Rosy Jamal Dormitory' at the Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology.
"After the invasion [of Ukraine], the United States and European nations imposed sanctions on Russia. The situation now is that the price of oil is going up. Everything is becoming more expensive."
Highlighting the surge in prices of various materials used for power generation, including furnace oil, LNG, coal and diesel, Hasina said: "The world is heading towards a terrible situation. If the sanctions hadn't been imposed, the war may have continued but the supply of oil, fertiliser, wheat and other resources from the two countries wouldn't have been affected."
The Awami League chief once again urged Bangladeshis to practise austerity during the crisis. "I urge everyone to build up their savings, be frugal in terms of spending and save as much electricity as possible."
"Power consumption must be reduced."
