A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza

Hashi Akter, 22, and her husband Ali Hasan are both Teknaf Border Guard Bangladesh personnel.

Both the mother and child are in good health now at their home in Share Bishrashmi village in Madaripur’s Shibchar Upazila after the delivery on Monday.

Hashi came to the village home in Madaripur from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf last June on maternity leave, said Md Mostafizur Rahman, Padma Bridge (south) Police Station chief, quoting Hashi’s family.

She was taken to a local private hospital on Monday as her labour pain started where the duty doctor referred Hashi to Dhaka, he added.

The OC said the child was born on the road in front of Padma Bridge (south) Police Station near the toll plaza at the Jazira end on the way to Dhaka Pilkhana BGB Hospital at 12 noon.

Police managed to send the mother and the newborn home, said Mostafizur.