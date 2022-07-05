RAB arrests Henolux owner Nurul Amin, wife for ‘instigating’ suicide of a contractor
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2022 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 08:42 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Nurul Amin, owner of Henolux Group, and his wife Fatema Amin on charges of instigating contractor Gazi Anis to die by suicide.
RAB spokesman ANM Emran Khan said they arrested Nurul Amin, also the managing director of Amin Manufacturing Company, and its director Fatema in Dhaka’s Uttara on Tuesday.
Anis’s brother Nazrul Islam started a case against them with Shahbagh Police Station earlier in the day.
The 50-year-old Anis was a former president of the Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Kushtia district unit.
He was working as a contractor, but frustration over a company’s refusal to pay him Tk 12.6 million in dues allegedly drove him to set himself on fire outside the National Press Club in Dhaka and end his own life.
Md Ali, the man who took Anis to the hospital, said the contractor told him on the way that a company named Henolux owed him Tk 12.6 million, but was refusing to pay.
Anis had previously demanded the dues, but to no avail.
His brother Nazrul said the body will be taken to their village for burial after an autopsy.
- 5 die in Rangpur road crash
- Hasina mulls cutting power production
- Businessman, wife accused of provoking contractor's suicide
- Schoolteacher jailed over Facebook posts on religion
- 2 die in Dhaka road accident
- Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Abductors forced Hilaly to admit to bribing: brother
- Brave Sunamganj farmers face uncertain future
- Five die in head-on collision between truck and autorickshaw in Rangpur
- Bangladesh weighs rollback of power production amid soaring fuel prices
- Henolux owner, wife accused of provoking contractor Anis to commit suicide
- Bangladesh jails teacher for 8 years over 'blasphemous' Facebook posts
- Truck runs over, kills 2 in Dhaka
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Henolux owner, wife accused of provoking contractor Anis to commit suicide
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Bangladesh weighs rollback of power production amid soaring fuel prices
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge