RAB arrests Henolux owner Nurul Amin, wife for ‘instigating’ suicide of a contractor

RAB spokesman ANM Emran Khan said they arrested Nurul Amin, also the managing director of Amin Manufacturing Company, and its director Fatema in Dhaka’s Uttara on Tuesday.

Anis’s brother Nazrul Islam started a case against them with Shahbagh Police Station earlier in the day.

The 50-year-old Anis was a former president of the Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Kushtia district unit.

He was working as a contractor, but frustration over a company’s refusal to pay him Tk 12.6 million in dues allegedly drove him to set himself on fire outside the National Press Club in Dhaka and end his own life.

Md Ali, the man who took Anis to the hospital, said the contractor told him on the way that a company named Henolux owed him Tk 12.6 million, but was refusing to pay.

Anis had previously demanded the dues, but to no avail.

His brother Nazrul said the body will be taken to their village for burial after an autopsy.