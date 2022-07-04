Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2022 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 07:20 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has travelled to Gopalganj's Tungipra by crossing the Padma Bridge for the first time to pay respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his grave.
Her children Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Hossain accompanied her on the tour on Monday.
Hasina crossed the bridge to Zajira in Shariatpur from Mawa in Munshiganj earlier on Jun 25 after inaugurating it.
The journey on Monday was three hours long. Tungipara was bedecked to mark the prime minister's visit.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her children Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Hossain, on her way to Gopalganj's Tungipra via the Padma Bridge on Monday, Jul 4, 2022. Photo: PID
On the way, Hasina, Joy and Saima stopped in the Zajira service point area of the bridge. Joy posted a photo with his mother and sister on Facebook.
Sajeeb Wazed Joy posted on Facebook this photo of him with his mother Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and sister Saima Wazed Hossain on the Padma Bridge.
Security was tightened in the area over the prime minister's visit.
