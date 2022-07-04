Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge

Her children Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Hossain accompanied her on the tour on Monday.

Hasina crossed the bridge to Zajira in Shariatpur from Mawa in Munshiganj earlier on Jun 25 after inaugurating it.

The journey on Monday was three hours long. Tungipara was bedecked to mark the prime minister's visit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her children Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Hossain, on her way to Gopalganj's Tungipra via the Padma Bridge on Monday, Jul 4, 2022. Photo: PID

She placed a wreath on her father Bangabandhu's grave and prayed for the members of the family who were killed in the 1975 massacre, said MM Emrul Kayas, one of her press aides.

On the way, Hasina, Joy and Saima stopped in the Zajira service point area of the bridge. Joy posted a photo with his mother and sister on Facebook.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy posted on Facebook this photo of him with his mother Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and sister Saima Wazed Hossain on the Padma Bridge.

Kamrul Hasan Sohel, executive officer of Zajira Upazila, said Hasina reached Zajira point of the bridge at 9:20 am and had breakfast at the service area-2 near Sheikh Russel Cantonment.

Security was tightened in the area over the prime minister's visit.