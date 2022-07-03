Bangladeshi woman dies in Saudi Arabia during Hajj trip
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2022 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 10:42 AM BdST
A Bangladeshi woman has died in Saudi Arabia during a visit to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. It brings the death toll to 11 this year.
Madaripur-native Laila Akhter, 51, passed away on Friday, according to the religious affairs ministry.
So far, seven men and four women have died in the Gulf kingdom ahead of the holy ritual.
As many as 50,367 Bangladeshis are currently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, with 3,802 of them travelling under government management and 49,565 under private management.
After a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi authorities are allowing a total of 60,000 Bangladeshis to travel for the annual pilgrimage.
With the Hajj scheduled to begin on Jul 8, Bangladesh has been operating flights to Saudi Arabia since Jun 5.
The last Hajj flight will take off on Jul 5, while the return flights will start on Jul 14 and continue until Aug 4.
